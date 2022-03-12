Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OVID traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.38. 126,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

