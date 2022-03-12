Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. 153,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.