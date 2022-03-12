Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $10.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $69.32. 2,224,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

