Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $468.96. 2,216,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average is $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.36 and a 52-week high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
