Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

