PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 250,103 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.61 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

PagSeguro Digital Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.