Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.