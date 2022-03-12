Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
