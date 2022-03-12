Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 4,001 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $546.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.23 and its 200 day moving average is $510.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

