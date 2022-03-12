PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, a growth of 940.5% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.

Shares of SVJTY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. PAO Severstal has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

