PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

