Paramount Global Class A common Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.70 on Friday, reaching 35.61. 68,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global Class A common has a fifty-two week low of 31.18 and a fifty-two week high of 101.60.

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.