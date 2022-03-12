Paramount Global Class A common Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.70 on Friday, reaching 35.61. 68,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global Class A common has a fifty-two week low of 31.18 and a fifty-two week high of 101.60.
About Paramount Global Class A common
