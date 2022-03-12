Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 30th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.78. 641,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,144. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.53. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Insiders have sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

