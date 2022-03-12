Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
PXT stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.78. 641,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.53. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.
In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Also, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$841,500. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497.
About Parex Resources (Get Rating)
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
