Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 3,492,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

