Parkgene Price Reaches $25.59 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

