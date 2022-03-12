Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 1,461 at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGPHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,461.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group stock opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,385.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,586.03. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $1,132.00 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.