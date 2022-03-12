Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 1,461 at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGPHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,461.00.
Partners Group stock opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,385.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,586.03. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $1,132.00 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
