Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

