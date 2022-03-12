PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

