Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 52,851 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 924.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,851 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112,361.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NRG stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

