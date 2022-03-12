Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.20 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 54.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.45 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

