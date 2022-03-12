Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.76 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,299.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 32,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

