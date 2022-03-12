Pendal Group Ltd Sells 40,800 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Macerich worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

