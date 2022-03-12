Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $948.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $951.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.73 million. Pentair reported sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. 1,367,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.