Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49,189.20

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £491.89 ($644.51) and traded as high as £495 ($648.58). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £492.50 ($645.31), with a volume of 6,408 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £491.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £494.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 1 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £495 ($648.58) per share, for a total transaction of £495 ($648.58).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

