Peter Baxter Buys 35,000 Shares of Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Stock

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH – Get Rating) insider Peter Baxter bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($38,980.61).

Shares of LON:CSH opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.14) on Friday. Civitas Social Housing Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £532.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

