Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

PETS stock opened at GBX 375.80 ($4.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 453.86. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

