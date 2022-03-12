Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

