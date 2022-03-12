Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

