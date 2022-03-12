Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.