Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

