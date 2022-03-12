Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 194,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

