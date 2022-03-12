Piper Sandler Comments on Health Catalyst, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health Catalyst in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

HCAT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,200 shares of company stock worth $1,600,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

