Piper Sandler Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $201.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

