Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post $41.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.58 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $31.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -89.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

