pNetwork (PNT) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 85,022,331 coins and its circulating supply is 46,232,318 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

