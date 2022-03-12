Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

PCOM opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Points International has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

