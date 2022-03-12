Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

PBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.22 million and a PE ratio of 24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$22.66 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

