Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Down 18.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) fell 18.6% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as low as C$26.20 and last traded at C$27.00. 102,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 25,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.95. The company has a market cap of C$645.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

