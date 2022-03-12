PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 2,089,416 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.