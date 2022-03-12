Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Portillos stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00. Portillos has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillos (PTLO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.