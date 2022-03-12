Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Portillos stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00. Portillos has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $65,612,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $14,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $13,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $6,055,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $5,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.