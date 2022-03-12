Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125,695 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after buying an additional 494,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 223,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.