ProBit Token (PROB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,385.00

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One ProBit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $8,385.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00105448 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

ProBit Token (CRYPTO:PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

ProBit Token Coin Trading

