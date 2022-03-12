Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 623 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

FRC stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.