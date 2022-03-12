Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 153 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

