Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after buying an additional 236,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemours by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Chemours Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.