Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $667,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

