Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

