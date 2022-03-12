Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,097 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

