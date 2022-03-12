Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 305,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

