Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 138.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

GAA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,508 shares. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

